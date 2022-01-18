How to Schmooze Your Way to Success

The author of Schmooze: What They Should Teach at Harvard Business School, Cody Lowry joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about his new book.

In this inspirational chronicle, entrepreneur Cody Lowry shares how the events in his life led him to become a motivational force in the lives of others. He’ll share how being raised by a single mother prepared him for an extraordinary life. His odd job stories will demonstrate how reinvention is always possible. And with his marvelous storytelling technique, Cody will encourage readers to look at their lives differently. Through humorous, real-life stories, he’ll arm them with a new definition of the word “schmooze” that will empower them to unleash their full potential.

Schmooze is jam-packed with Cody’s real-life experiences that will inspire readers by detailing:

How he set up a meeting with the President of the United States in just one week

When he was chosen to carry the torch in the Olympic Torch Relay

Why he was gifted a Super Bowl Ring by an NFL Hall of Fame head coach

What it took to get an autographed baseball from the Pope

This book for the ages, as powerful as Dale Carnegie’s iconic How to Win Friends & Influence People, is a modern self-help guide that will be hard to put down. Cody Lowry will encourage you to think positively, try harder, have fun, and “schmooze” your way to a better life.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.