The Security Architect for the office of the CTO at Checkpoint Software Technologies Aaron Rose joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the health and wellness show Bloom a warning about the recent Apple vulnerabilities that allowed hackers to take full control of a user’s iPhone, iPad or Mac.

