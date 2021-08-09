How to practice life’s 3 C’s | Choice, Chance and Change

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County is opening a new location for residents to be tested for COVID-19 thanks to collaboration between the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County and Manatee County Government.

The new site is at the Bradenton Area Convention Center's southwest parking lot and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Residents will be able to get both PCR and rapid testing free of charge and without an appointment.

“I encourage all Manatee County residents and visitors to stay vigilant because COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community.” Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said. “Now is not the time to let your guard down, and it’s more important than ever to continue following CDC guidelines.”