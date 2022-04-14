Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a easy to make Bunny Patch Cake.

BUNNY PATCH CAKE

2 cups whole wheat flour ( or all purpose)

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp cloves

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup sour cream

2 eggs (room temp)

2 cups shredded carrots ( approx. 2 1/2 carrots)

1 cup toasted walnuts ( place on baking pan in 350 oven for 5-8 minutes)

Preheat oven to 350

Spray a 9×5 inch loaf pan with nonstick spray ( or use butter)

Mix the flour, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and baking powder in a medium bowl. Set aside.

In large bowl, cream butter, brown sugar and sour cream with hand mixer or large fork (or wooden spoon) Add in eggs, and combine well.

Add in the flour mixture, and stir until just combined, then stir in carrots. Fold in 3/4 cup of the walnuts, reserving 1/4 cup the for the topping (you can use more walnuts if you like)

Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 50-55 minutes until center is set, and toothpick inserted comes out clean ( it can have a tad bit on it, it will cook a few minutes as it cools)

Let cool in pan. When cake has cooled off , take out of pan, and place on serving platter or cute Easter platter. Frost the top. Top with extra walnuts, and white chocolate dipped strawberries if desired. Slice and ENJOY!

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

4 OZ cream cheese (room temp)

4 tbls. Unsalted butter (room temp)

2 tbls powdered sugar

¼ tsp almond extract

Mix all ingredients until desired consistency. If you need to thin it out a bit, use a little milk.

For strawberries that look like carrots, cut a large strawberry in half, lengthwise, leaving the green top. . Dip in melted white chocolate that has been colored with orange food coloring. Place on parchment paper until set, then place on top and around cake for a cute set up. I used about 5 strawberries, and about ½ cup white chocolate chips melted. You can go crazier with the strawberries if you want more. Add PEEP Bunnies to the top, and carrots with the greens still attached make for sn authentic look.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.







