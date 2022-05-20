When life gets overwhelming, asking for help is crucial for your mental health, but it can be challenging to measure success in therapy because there are so many factors at play. It may feel as though therapy may not always be beneficial.



Struggling with mental health can leave you feeling exhausted and helpless. It is important to manage life’s stressful moments and focus on restoring your overall health.



Licensed marriage and Family Therapist, Debby Vargas, with McNulty Counseling and Wellness, joins Gayle Guyardo, host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to spread the importance of understanding the therapeutic process, self-awareness, and insight.

