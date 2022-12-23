Personal Chef, Deb Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with ways to host a hot chocolate bar party, and she even included a tasty surprise for vegans!

Chef Debs Vegan Hot Chocolate Recipe – Serves 2:

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups unsweetened coconut milk

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons sweetener (I prefer coconut sugar)

¼ cup Dairy Free dark chocolate (chips or bar 60% cocoa is my favorite)

½ teaspoon Vanilla extract (you could use peppermint or almond extract instead)

Coconut Whipped Cream

DIRECTIONS:

Heat the coconut milk in a sauce pan over medium heat.

Once the cocoa begins to simmer add the cocoa powder, sweetener, and chips.

Stir constantly until all the chocolate has dissolved.

Stir in the extract.

Pour into mugs and top with whipped cream.

Have fun selecting lots of fun add-ins for your hot chocolate. I love peppermint, but caramel, peanut butter, s’mores flavor, and hazelnut all taste amazing in hot chocolate.

