Hitting its highest rate ever on record, childhood obesity skyrocketed during the pandemic.



Kids were home, they were sedentary and eating more junk food, gym classes were canceled and so were organized sports.



To turn this alarming trend around, can summertime be a great season for kids to get back into better health and fitness habits?



The summer months can be a crucial time for kids struggling with childhood obesity to start heading in the right direction.



Orthopedic Surgeon & Sports Psychologist, Dr. Daniel O’Neill MD, EdD, FAAOS, ABOS, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with why it’s it’s important to get kids moving in the right direction.



He told Guyardo that summer “can also be a time that solidifies bad habits, but there is hope.”



He went on to say “the childhood obesity epidemic is serious, but summer is a great time to help your child practice healthy habits.”

