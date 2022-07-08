Empathy encourages you to treat people how they would like to be treated, to imagine being them and walk in their shoes for a while.



But many wonder how can you find it when you feel your tank is empty?



Dr. Natalie Petouhoff who is a Customer & Employee Advocate and the Co-Author of the new Wall Street Journal Business Bestselling book, “Empathy in Action: How to Deliver Great Customer Experiences at Scale”, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and explained empathy is not just “being nice.”



Dr. Petouhoff said, “Empathy goes one step further than The Golden Rule, which encourages you to treat others like you would like to be treated.” She went on to say “Empathy encourages you to treat them how they would like to be treated, to imagine being them and walk in their shoes for a while.”

