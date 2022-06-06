How To Handle Child Anxiety in Wake of Mass Shootings

Experts say now more than ever it’s important for parents to pay attention to media consumption of tragic events happening in our world.

It’s hard to shield children because of their access to social media and they naturally hear everything at school or through their friends.

There are age-appropriate discussions parents should be having to address their child’s concerns and questions.

NYC Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, who is the Director Of Comprehend The Mind joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with healthy ways to help children cope with anxiety.

Here are some suggestions from Dr. Hafeez:

Get your family involved in a positive way- this can mean writing condolence cards, sending donations, or getting involved with charitable causes.

Force yourself and your children to do the opposite of what you feel- if you feel afraid to go to a museum go anyway, if your child if fearful of going to school encourage them to go anyway (assuming the shooting was not at their school). If leaving the home is becoming problematic, this can lead to agoraphobia. Seek help from a mental help expert.

Become active in your child’s school and advocate for enhanced safety measures and mental help support for students.

Remember that celebrating life or happy times does not make you unsympathetic to current tragedies. It isn’t productive to wallow in grief by proxy.

