Carolina Schneider, MS, RD, a registered dietitian specializing in plant-based nutrition joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about her own personal journey of following a whole-food, plant-based diet for her entire adult life.

Known as “Carolina the Green RD” on Instagram, Schneider says the top question she receives from followers is, “How do you become a vegan?” As an advocate for eating more plants, Schneider educates her audiences on practical ways to transition to a plant-based diet safely and successfully.

