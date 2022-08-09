What if you could create a life that you love? Better yet, what if you could learn to do this by tuning into your soul for guidance, instead of looking outside of yourself for approval? Your life is not your own if you always care what others think.

When you truly know to your core that you are here to be your highest version of you and that you are the one who gets to define what that is, the pressure is off. Life is completely up to you. It’s your game. You get to choose. You are free.

Tracy Secombe the author From People Pleaser to Soul Pleaser – 6 Steps to Being Who You are Meant to Be, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how you can help others without sacrificing your own wellbeing.

Tracy Secombe has helped thousands of people pleasers to become Soul Pleasers® after experiencing chronic burnout from chasing recognition her entire life. By following her six simply explained steps, you will remember your true essence of joy and be who you want to be so you can relish in wonderful relationships, health, abundance, and fulfillment.

Unlock who you are meant to be today.

