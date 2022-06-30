The end of a woman’s menstrual cycle can be difficult because symptoms can cause anxiety and depression. Health educator for Biom Pharmasceuticals, Naomie Delva joins the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how proactive lifestyle changes during menopause can help reduce or diminish symptoms, so you don’t have to suffer.

Naomie says that women don’t have to suffer with the symptoms of Menopause. She hopes this insight can help women live a happier and more balanced life.