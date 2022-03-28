How to Dye Easter eggs, Naturally!



Shanisty Ireland, a Food & Lifestyle Influencer joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to dye eggs naturally and as a special bonus shared a easy and delcious brunch recipe to try on Easter Sunday.





Pavlova Easter Eggs:

Meringues:

● 4 large egg whites, at room temperature

● 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

● 1/4 teaspoon fine salt

● 2 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar







Curd:

● 3 large egg yolks

● 2/3 cup sugar

● 1 lemon, zested, plus 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)

● 1/2 stick cold unsalted butter, diced

Directions:

1. Position a rack lower in the oven and preheat to 225 degrees F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.

2. For the meringues: Combine the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt in a very clean stand mixer bowl. Beat with the whisk until foamy (1 minute) Increase the speed and beat until thick (1 minute). Gradually add the confectioners’ sugar slowly and beat on high until stiff shiny peaks form, about 5 minutes.

3. Scoop the meringue onto the prepared baking sheets (2-inch scoops), leaving 2 inches between each. Use a metal spoon to make a shallow well in the center of each. Bake until the meringues are dry and crisp on the outside, about 2 hours. Let cool completely.

4. For the curd: Simmer 1 inch of water in a saucepan over medium heat. Combine the egg yolks, sugar, lemon juice and zest in a metal bowl and whisk until smooth. Place the bowl on top of the saucepan (make sure the bottom of the bowl is not touching the water) and whisk until it is thick and light yellow (8 minutes). Remove the curd from the heat and use a silicone spatula to stir in the butter, one piece at a time. Transfer to a clean container and press a sheet of plastic wrap directly against the surface of the curd. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled (3+ hours).

5. To serve, spoon 1 tablespoon of curd into the well of each meringue.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





