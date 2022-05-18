Founder of the Energy Blueprint, Ari Whitten, who is author of the highly anticipated forthcoming book, Eat for Energy: How to Beat Fatigue, Supercharge Your Mitochondria, and Unlock All-Day Energy joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share caffeine’s dirty little secret.



She said “While you think it’s giving you a boost, it’s actually wrecking your energy in the long term.”



Every day, 85% of Americans consume some type of caffeinated beverage, whether it’s coffee, tea, energy drinks, or soda. While many think it’s helping them buzz through the day, there’s a dark side most don’t know about: while caffeine gives you an immediate energy boost in the short term, when consumed regularly it actually lowers your baseline energy levels.



Rest assured, this doesn’t mean you have to avoid coffee and caffeine altogether – but it does mean you need to use them wisely if you don’t want the negative effects.



While on Bloom Ari helped viewers understand how caffeine secretly sabotages energy levels, to wean yourself off caffeine, and what alternatives provide true long-lasting energy.



Here are additional tips from Ari:



• What caffeine does to the body: Less than two weeks of caffeine use causes near complete tolerance to its effects among both the body and the brain, leading people to become reliant on this stimulant to be alert and energetic. Here’s the insidious part: People think they’re getting a boost from it, but what’s really happening is that it lowered your baseline levels of energy, and is now just giving you a boost back up to what used to be your normal energy levels. That is, the boost is an illusion that results from the real effect of long-term caffeine consumption – lower energy levels.

• Alpha-GPC – This supplement, which was found in at least one comparative study to have been more effective than caffeine, reduces the risk of neurodegeneration, improves cognitive function, and enhances physical performance due to better brain signaling.

• Rhodiola Rosea – This supplement is renowned for enhancing mental performance and resilience to stress, with numerous clinical trials demonstrating its ability to substantially improve vitality, concentration, mood, and quality of life.

• NTFactor® Phospholipid Complex – One of the least known but most impactful supplements for long-lasting energy that gets to the heart of America’s energy crisis: mitochondrial dysfunction. This special compound is able to repair mitochondrial membranes and reduce fatigue by 24–43 percent among those with chronic fatigue.

