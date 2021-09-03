How to de-stress your pet now that we are back to work and school

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Bloom host Gaye Guyardo heads to Wag Natural Pet Market on Davis Islands to find out ways to de-stress our dogs and cats anxious now that we are back and work and school.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.