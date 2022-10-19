Halloween can be cherished and challenging for children with autism and sensory differences. The Clinical Director of the Florida Autism Center, TJ Schultz, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with tips on how to provide opportunities for children with autism to enjoy their trick or treat experience.

