How To Communicate With Your Partner For A Better Love Life

Communication is a key foundation of any relationship, yet couples are often not taught how to communicate, or simply to “find common ground”.

Without these skills,couples can get trapped in repeating loops of toxic communication, or feel the spark leave the relationship.

What if there was a way to be intentional with your communications, and change conflict to connection?

Embodied Results Coaches Sandy Sembler & John Hall join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways you can better connect with your partner and grow the love in your relationship.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.