The number of Lyme disease cases in the United States continues to skyrocket.



According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), insurance records suggest that each year approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease, indicating a large burden on the health care system, and a dire need for more effective education and prevention tactics.



Dr. Thomas Mather, PhD, who is a Professor of Entomology, and a national leader in the study of ticks and Lyme disease joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to check yourself and your pet for ticks.



Dr. Mather is also working on developing a vaccine against the disease, he developed a tick bite risk index for the U.S., and is the leading voice seeking to educate New Englanders about how to avoid getting bitten by ticks.

