The author of Boundary Boss, Terri Cole who is a Licensed Psychotherapist joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to achieve a specific set of skills to help you stop living out disordered boundary behaviors that do not serve you, express yourself authentically, and finally step into your own power.



The book is for all the courageous women all over the world who are committed to creating healthy relationships and extraordinary lives.



The techniques, tools and strategies in Cole’s book takes readers on a journey that helps align your choices and boundary behaviors with your most authentic self.



If you struggle with the disease to please, over-giving, perfectionism, codependency, exhaustion, low-key anger, resentment or bitterness, this book is definitely for you.

