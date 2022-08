Michael Wildeveld, Author of EXIT on Your Own Terms! Expert Hacks to

Create Your Ideal Transition – Get More, Keep More and Beat Private Equity

at Their Own Game!” appears on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to offer tips for how to become and stay financially healthy when selling your business. Visit veldma.com for more information.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.