The number of children in care in Circuit 6 (covering Pasco and Pinellas Counties that Hero To A Child serves) has surged with an over 41% increase over the past 6 years making it the highest circuit in the entire state of Florida for children in the dependency system.

The role of the GAL volunteer is vital in the life of children in the dependency system. A child with a GAL is more likely to find permanency and less likely to re-enter the foster system.

Currently, more than 70% of children in care here in Circuit 6 are being served but it is the goal of Hero To A Child to reach 100%. They need the help of the community to raise the funds and awareness necessary in order to do so.

They created the First Annual Unsung Heroes Brunch that will be happening on May 20th at 9:30 am at the Seven Springs Country Club in Trinity, FL.

This is a first-of-its-kind event to help fuel their mission and serve more abused and neglected children in our community while celebrating the unsung heroes who advocate for those children.

This special event will feature Honoree, Christine Arians for all her work and support in our local community and beyond.

Leigh Harting a Guardian ad Litem volunteer and board member joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more on the “Hero To A Child” program.

