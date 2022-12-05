According to Positive Psychology, an authentic life is one where our needs are met, we feel fulfilled, we experience self-actualization, and we flourish.

Dr. Simone Alicia, The Self-Esteem Doctor joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about authentic living and finding a balance between what is occurring within us and how we express and represent ourselves outside.

