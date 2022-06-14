Dr. Tracy Gapin, MD, a Board-Certified Urologist and Men’s Health Expert joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and her special guest co-host Frank Coto about how a man’s mental health is directly linked to their physical health.



Dr. Gapin said “when stress, cortisol and adrenaline levels raise a man’s body goes into “fight or flight” which leave us in constant unrest.” He went on to say, “these

heightened levels can result in so many medical conditions, making stress a culprit to several issues such as low testosterone, heart and blood vessel damage, lowered immune response, infertility and even

early mortality.”



Stress has a bigger responsibility on our physical health than we may think, when you feel stressed, you don’t perform to your full potential and life becomes dull. It’s important to get the message across to the audience that your stress resiliency is a consistent predictor to your health, wellness and mortality.



