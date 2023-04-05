During sleep, the body undergoes several processes that aid in detoxification.

The liver, which is responsible for filtering toxins from the blood, works to remove harmful substances from the body while you sleep.

Functional medicine doctor, Dr. Cathleen L. Gerenger, joined Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how during sleep, the kidneys filter waste products from the blood and produce urine to remove them from the body.

Dr. Cathleen also pointed out how toxic chemicals in the environment, food, skincare products can disturb our sleep.

She shared what hormones are needed for sleep, and how detoxing can help regulate better sleep.

