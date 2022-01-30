How Health Care Workers Quickly Ramped Up Their Immune System | New Study Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

New research published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine showed hospital workers where able to lower high blood pressure and elevate cholesterol levels which are directly linked to more severe illness and death from Covid-19 after switching to a plant based diet.



The director of clinical research, Dr. Hana Kahleova joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more results from the study.

