The bright colors of fall can have a positive effect on our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Lifestyle Counselor, Dr. June Hall, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss the impact bright colors have on our brain.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.