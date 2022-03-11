How Can You Build More Trust & Honesty in your relationship?

Matthew P Hoffman, C.I.O “Chief Inspirational Officer” of Kickass Couples Nation and the author of Kickass Husband, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about buidling trust in your relationship.

When there are high levels of trust and honesty in a relationship it is more certain to stand the test of time and help reduce the levels of stress and friction in a relationship.

Hoffman shares simple things you can you do to increase those levels, and at the same time, increase the level of intimacy in your number one relationship?

