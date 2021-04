Popular Podcaster Dr. Tia Kim joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to discuss how parents can talk to children about sex abuse.

A new public awareness campaign, “Hot Chocolate Talk”, is designed to help parents do just that by helping them educate their children so they don’t become victims of child sex abuse.

Dr. Kim of “The Grow Kinder Podcast”, joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with free resources for parents, and tips to broach this very serious subject.