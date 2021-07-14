Hope Villages of America Fills Children’s Plates

Food insecurity is a big problem, especially during the pandemic. Additionally, while school is out for the summer, some families are struggling to put food on the table. Kirk Ray Smith, President & CEO of Hope Villages of America, joins Danny New on Bloom to discuss what he is doing to feed hungry families.

