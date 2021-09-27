Honoring Excellence in the Health Care Industry

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Shayla Drake, was honored for her dedication in helping to save the life of a premature baby by receiving the coveted “Care Champion Award”.



Drake joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, along side the parents of 1-year-old Maisy Rhinehart who was born 17-weeks early.



The family is forever grateful for the role the NICU nurse played in saving their daughter’s life.

