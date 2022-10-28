FoodxFeels’ Melissa Santell, a food photographer and author joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a simple vegan chocolate truffle recipe.

“You only need 4 ingredients to make classic chocolate truffles. Chocolate, milk, vanilla extract and cocoa powder.”, said Santell.

To see how to make Melissa’s delicious truffles watch the video.

