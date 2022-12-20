Holistic Chef Adrienne Godsell Falcone known as The Food Whisperer joined Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom kitchen with home remedies to heal.

Chef Adrienne shared these recipes with our Bloom viewers:

Garlic Broth

2 Heads Garlic 2 Tbsp Extra-Virgin Olive Oil (Plus More For Drizzling)

1 Handful Herbs (E.G., Parsley, Cilantro, Rosemary)

Himalayan Salt And Freshly Ground Pepper (To Taste) 2 Qt Water, Not Tap

1. Take Both Heads Of Garlic, Cut It In Half Horizontally And Set Aside

2. In A 1 Gallon Saucepot, Heat (At Medium) The 2 Tablespoons Of Extra-Virgin Olive Oil. When Warm To Hand, Add The Garlic ; Cook Until Aromatic.

3. After 8-10 Minutes, Pour In 2 Quarts Water And Increase The Heat From Medium To High; Bring To A Boil

4. At This Point, Add Your Choice Of Herbs; Reduce Heat To A Simmer

5. In 30-40 Minutes, The Garlic Should Be Very Tender And The Broth Should Be Reduced By Nearly Half; Season With Salt And Pepper To Taste

6. Once Satisfied With The Flavor, Use A Sieve To Strain The Garlic Soup Broth; Drink Immediately Or Store And Save For Later.

Potassium Broth

2 Organic Russet Potatoes, Medium Dice 4 Stalks Organic Celery, Rough Chop

1 Medium Onion, Rough Chop 2 Medium Organic Carrots, Rough Chop

1 Medium Organic Zucchini, Rough Chop 1 Bunch Organic Parsley

1 Bunch Organic Kale, Chard, Spinach Chopped (Optional) 1 Tsp Himalayan Salt

3 Qt Clean Water, Not Tap

1. Clean And Prepare All Vegetables.

2. In 1 Gallon Sauce Pot Add All Vegetable But The Greens And Parsley. Cover With Water.

3. Bring To Boil, Reduce To Simmer And Cook 10 Minutes.

4. Add Greens And Parsley And Cook Additional 10 Minutes.

5. Season With 1 Tsp Salt.

6. You May Enjoy Just The Broth, Sipping 8 oz Cups; Or Eat The Veggies Also.

