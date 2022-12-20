Functional & Integrative Dietician Caroline Riedel, RD, LD, also known as The Simply Fit Dietitian joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share recipes for holiday infused water.

CRANBERRY ORANGE ROSEMARY WATER RECIPE

Per 1 gallow water:

3 cups cranberries

4 oranges, slices

3 sprigs rosemary (plus extra for garnish)

APPLE CINNAMON POMEGRANATE WATER RECIPE

Per 1 gallon water:

2-3 green apples

1-2 pomegranates

4 cinnamon sticks (plus extra for garnish)

