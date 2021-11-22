Wendy Wesley a registered and licensed Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and Clearwater dietitian, nutritionist and food policy activist, joins Gayle Guyardo with a healthy holiday salad.



RECIPE Holiday Honey Crisp Salad

1 cup whole-grain farro or 1 cup quinoa

2 c. low-sodium vegetable broth or water

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt



1/3 c. extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp. apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. honey

Freshly ground black pepper

2 c. lightly packed arugula

2 medium HoneyCrisp apples, cubed

1/4 c. toasted pecans or walnuts, roughly chopped



1 cup shaved raw Brussels Sprouts

Optional: Feta, Goat or shaved Parmesan cheese



In a medium saucepan, combine farro or quinoa, vegetable broth or water, salt, and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and let cook, stirring occasionally, until the grain is tender and no broth remains, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl to cool.



Make dressing: in a medium bowl, combine the olive oil with vinegar, mustard, and honey and season with salt and pepper.



Assemble salad: Arrange the grain on a white serving plate or individual salad plates as a base and pile arugula, Brussels sprouts, apples and nuts on top in a colorful mound. Sprinkle the salad with the cheese and drizzle dressing over salad right before serving or serve the dressing on the side.

