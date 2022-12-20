Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre, RDN joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a recipe for Holiday Cocoa Balls.

COCOA FUDGE BALLS

Ingredients

1.5 Cup Pitted Dates

3 Tbsp Walnuts

1.5 Tbsp Cocoa Powder

Pinch of Salt

Optional Add In: 1/4 tsp mint extract, 1/2 tsp banana extract, 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Optional Coating: Cocoa Powder, Shredded Coconut, Chopped Nuts

Directions

Soak dates in a bowl with hot water for 5 minutes, then place in a food processor with walnuts, cocoa powder and salt. Blend until mixture is well combined. Shape mixture into bite size balls and roll each into a coating of choice. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week

