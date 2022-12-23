Restaurateur, the founder of “Hi Hospitality Group”, award-winning entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and the author of “Cravings Boss” ,Chef Natalia Levey joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with amazing holiday brunch ideas.

Cream cheese/Smoked salmon board: Cream cheese, dill, chives, capers, everything bagel seasoning, mini bagels, mini cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, red onion, nova salmon

Holiday Berry Chia mini trifles

1. Chia pudding layer

To the blender add and blend:

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup greek yogurt

2 T honey

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

5-6 leaves fresh mint (or more to taste)

2-3 basil leaves

2 large Kiwi, peeled

Optional – add matcha to taste.

To a large mixing bowl add 1/4 cup chia seeds plus the mixture from the blender.

Mix to combine, refrigerate overnight.

2. Cream layer

2 cups frozen coconut whipped cream (defrosted) or plain yogurt of choice

3. Strawberries layer

2 cups chopped strawberries

4. Optional: Granola/nuts layer

Your favorite Granola

Or: toasted coconut, toasted chopped macadamia nuts

GF chocolate banana bread

So moist and delicious, this will become your Sunday Brunch staple.

Ingredients:

4 ripe bananas

2 eggs

½ cup chocolate hazelnut spread

1/3 cup coconut palm sugar

½ cup GF flour

1/3 cup coconut flour

1/3 cup almond flour

2 T Raw cacao powder

1 T coconut oil

1 t vanilla extract

½ t baking soda

½ t baking powder

½ t Himalayan Pink salt

Some butter or ghee for greasing the pan

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 F

2. Grease loaf pan

3. In a large bowl, blend bananas and eggs together, until no chunks.

4. Add in the rest of the ingredients; mix just until everything is incorporated.

5. Bake in the center rack 40-45 minutes, or until toothpick or cake tester comes out clean.

6. Let rest 5-10 minutes before cutting.

Guest Name: Natalia Levey

Guest Title: founder of Hi Hospitality Group

