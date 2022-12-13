Giving blood is directly related to the gift of life because every 2 seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. One Blood was a huge part of WFLA’s Kindness Day last year, and will be participating again this year.

The Director of Media and Public Relations at One Blood, Pat Michaels, joined guest host, Farron Hipp, on Bloom, to share more about why giving blood is such a profound gift.

