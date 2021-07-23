HILIT Fitness Is the Latest Exercise Trend

High Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, is hugely popular, but now there is a spin on the popular exercise routine.

HIIT involves short, sharp bursts of high cardio and explosive movements, with short rest periods. It is meant to elevate your heart-rate and bring it back down in quick succession, which is meant to really build your aerobic fitness. 

But HILIT is designed to make it easier on your joints because you never have both feet off the ground, which is what makes it low-impact.

There’s an emphasis on raising the heart rate, which is where high intensity comes in, but there’s no jumping, no running, and no burpees!

Lauren Hawkins, the studio manager at Life Time Athletic, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with a high intensity training, or HIT, workout that’s easy on your joints.

