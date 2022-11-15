Rev. Kathy Conner of The First Presbyterian Church of Tampa, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how your relationship with a higher love can removes burdens and help you affirm that you don’t need handle life alone.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



