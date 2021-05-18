High School Musical Stars join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom

In season two of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.

Co-stars Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders of the popular Disney+ series joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with what viewers can expect.


