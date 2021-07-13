Hide Spinach From The Kiddos With This Amazing Muffin Recipe

Registered dietitian and nutritionist, Abigail Dougherty, and her adorable children, Liam and El, join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom in her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go” with an amazing Spinach Banana Muffin recipe your kids will love.



Ingredients

•6 oz. fresh baby spinach

•4 tablespoons unsalted butter , melted

•3/4 cup low-fat milk

•1/3 cup honey

•2 small ripe bananas

•1 large egg

•1 teaspoon vanilla extract

•2 cups whole wheat white flour

•2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

•2 teaspoons baking powder

•1/2 teaspoon baking soda

•1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line muffin pans with paper liners; set aside.

2. In blender, puree the spinach, melted butter, milk, honey, bananas, egg, and vanilla.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add to the wet ingredients in the blender and pulse just 2 to 3 times until JUST blended (some dry ingredients may still be visible). Do NOT overmix.

4. Evenly divide batter into pans, filling 18 muffin cups. Bake 18 to 20 minutes, or until muffins are firm on top. Watch closely and remove from oven before they start to brown!

5. Remove muffins immediately from pan to wire rack to cool completely before eating.

Notes

•Nutrition information is an estimation only and varies by ingredients.

Nutrition

Serving: 1muffin | Calories: 108kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 18mg | Sodium: 82mg | Potassium: 186mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 1005IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 60mg | Iron: 1mg



