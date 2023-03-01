Megan DiBlasi and Daniella Altamura from Clothes To Kids, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about their mission and goal.

Clothes To Kids is a non-profit that provides new and quality used clothing free of charge to low-income school-aged children, and just last year, they said they were able to provide more than 15,766 wardrobes to kids.

