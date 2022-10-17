Many pets were displaced because of Hurricane Ian. In fact, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay reached full capacity at one point.

The Director of Shelter Operations at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, Danyelle Ho, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share what it was like post-hurricane, and how others can help with relief efforts.

