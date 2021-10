ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of St. Petersburg is adding $2 million to the funding for a public housing redevelopment and rehabilitation project on Jordan Park Street. The St. Petersburg City Council voted unanimously to provide the funding, according to the St. Petersburg Housing Authority.

Jordan Park Apartments, Florida's oldest federal public housing project, is scheduled for renovation and new construction after years spent in decline, thanks to $78 million awarded to SPHA to rebuild and redevelop the property with approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.