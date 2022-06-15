About 20% of teens will experience depression before they reach adulthood.



7 in 10 girls believe that they are not good enough or don’t measure up in some way, including their looks, performance in school and relationships with their family and friends.



These are just a couple of the scary statistics around teens and their self esteem but there are things that parents can actively do to help their teens change the relationship they have with themselves.



“America’s Joy Magnet” Shari Alyse and 2x TEDx speaker & Author joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with why with all the additional external pressures teens are under these days for excellence, parents need to take an active role in lessening that pressure by helping to increase their self esteem.

