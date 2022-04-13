Save The Planet While Walking Your Dog!



Microplastic pollution is spreading fast, killing planet, people and animals. We consume over a credit card sized amount of plastic each week – and it’s getting worse due (in large part) to “eco-friendly” single-use plastics



Tracy Rosensteel, Founder of Pooch Paper a recycled, PFAS-free paper alternative to single-use plastic dog waste bags, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how to help save the planet while walking your dog!

