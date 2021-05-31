Help for Sleep Apnea

Up to 26% of adult patients and 5% of your pediatric patients may have a condition that affects their ability to work, learn, and relate to others. It may cause them pain, or leave them unable to focus. Left untreated, it will increase their risk of heart disease and diabetes. It is Obstructive Sleep Apnea(OSA), and your dental practice can help identify and treat it.

Dr. Meghna Dassani joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about treatment options.

In Dr. Dassani also has a free 1 Hour Sleep Apnea Masterclass, you’ll learn what causes OSA, how it presents differently in adults and children, and how your dental office can be at the forefront of identifying and treating this dangerous condition.

Watch Bloom Weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.