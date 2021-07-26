Help for People Who Can’t Escape a Virtual World to Live In a Real World

Delaney Ruston is a documentary filmmaker, author, Stanford trained physician and international speaker who shares stories about health issues and creates movements to foster individual and social change.

Through her company, MyDoc Productions, Ruston has made several feature-length documentaries including Screenagers and Screenagers the Next Chapter about how to know when you are addicted to video games and living in a virtual world.

Ruston joins Bloom host Gayle Guyardo and special co-host Martha VanCamp, one of the nation’s leading weight loss coaches and founder of Be Fit Systems, on the Bloom Addiction Special to tell us more.

