The average cost of an IVF cycle in the U.S. is $12,400, according to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine.



This price varies depending on where you live, the amount of medications you’re required to take, the number of IVF cycles you undergo, and the amount your insurance company will pay toward the procedure.



Caitlin and Jason Culter who struggled with infertility issues turned to a non profit, Baby Quest for help to become pregnant.



The couple joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with their new baby Cullen to celebrate the birth of their baby boy and share their journey of conceiving.

