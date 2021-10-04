Help for Children Suffering From Stress and Trauma

April Lott, LCSW the President & CEO of Directions for Living joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom speak about the importance of understanding childhood trauma and building resiliency for kids as well as their caregivers and parents, particularly during and as a result of a pandemic.



April recently presented as a keynote speaker at the Juvenile Welfare Board’s Out of School Time Conference for 500 childcare professionals. This is a “part two” segment, with Part 1 being the recent interview with Beth Houghton of JWB discussing the conference as a whole. April Lott will provide a deeper dive into trauma-informed care, adverse childhood experiences, and the importance of building resiliencies in our young people and those they interact with.



“Now more than ever in light of the pandemic, we need to train and support those who work directly with children in out-of-school time programs, giving them the tools to address the trauma and challenges children and families face today.”, said Lott.



She went on to say “Many adults have experienced trauma and adverse childhood experiences themselves, so it is important combat those with resiliencies – as it all trickles down to the children.”

